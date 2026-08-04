French, Arabic, Chinese not compulsory – Education Ministry

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education

The Education Ministry has clarified the government’s language-of-instruction policy for basic schools following public discussions and misconceptions about the use of Ghanaian and foreign languages in the country’s education system.

In the proposed revised curriculum, it said Ghanaian languages would serve as the primary medium of instruction from Kindergarten (KG) to Primary Three.

That policy, it said, is intended to strengthen children’s foundational literacy, numeracy, critical thinking, and overall cognitive development by enabling them to learn in a language they understand best during their formative years.

"From Primary Four to Primary Six, both Ghanaian languages and English will be used as the medium of instruction.

This bilingual approach is designed to support a smooth transition to higher levels of education, where English assumes a greater role, while preserving learners’ competence in Ghanaian languages," a statement signed by the Press Secretary to the Minister of Education, Hashmin Mohammed, said.

Foreign languages not compulsory

The ministry further clarified that foreign languages such as "French, Arabic, and Chinese among others are not compulsory subjects. They will be offered as optional languages for pupils who wish to acquire additional language skills, subject to the availability of qualified teachers and learning resources in their respective schools"

The language policy, the ministry said was informed by internationally accepted educational practices, which recognised that children learnt best when they began their education in a familiar language before gradually transitioning to additional languages.

It said it was also aligned with Ghana’s commitment to improving literacy outcomes, promoting multilingualism, and preserving the nation’s rich linguistic and cultural heritage.

The ministry urged parents, teachers, school authorities, media organisations, and the general public to disregard misinformation suggesting that foreign languages had been made compulsory in the proposed revised curriculum.

"The ministry remains committed to implementing evidence-based education policies that improve learning outcomes and equip every Ghanaian child with the knowledge, skills, and competencies needed to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world," the statement said.

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