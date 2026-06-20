Coderina EdTech donates STEM materials to support ICT, coding education in Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Education has received a donation of STEM learning materials from Coderina EdTech to support the teaching and learning of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) in schools across the country.
The donation comprises 100 kits for basic schools from Primary 2 to JHS 3 and 20 additional kits for Senior High Schools and TVET institutions.
Receiving the items on behalf of the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, the Deputy Minister for Education, Dr. Clement Apaak, expressed appreciation to Coderina EdTech for its continued partnership with the Ministry.
He noted that the donation aligns with the government's efforts to strengthen digital education by reintegrating coding, Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation, and ICT into teaching and learning at the basic education level.
He further said the Ministry's commitment to equipping learners with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world and commended Coderina EdTech for supporting this national agenda.
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