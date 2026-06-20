GES bans cars, money bouquets on school premises as Education Ministry halts SHS graduations nationwide

The Ministry of Education has ordered the immediate suspension of all Senior High School (SHS) graduation ceremonies across Ghana following growing concerns over what it describes as excessive displays of wealth and flamboyance during such events.

The directive, issued by the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, is expected to remain in force until existing guidelines governing graduation ceremonies are reviewed.

In a press statement issued on Saturday, June 20, the Ministry said it had taken note of increasing public criticism over the nature of graduation celebrations in some senior high schools.

"The Ministry of Education has taken note of growing public concerns regarding the increasing trend of excessive display of wealth and flamboyance during graduation ceremonies in some Senior High Schools across the country," the statement said.

According to the Ministry, schools are meant to promote learning, discipline and character development, and graduation ceremonies should reflect those values rather than becoming platforms for extravagant displays.

"The Ministry wishes to emphasize that schools are institutions for learning, character development, discipline, and the nurturing of responsible citizens," the statement noted.

It added that graduation ceremonies are intended to celebrate students' academic achievements and personal growth and "should therefore reflect the values of modesty, dignity, and respect associated with the educational environment."

The Ministry also condemned behaviour that shifts attention away from the purpose of the ceremonies.

"The Ministry strongly condemns any conduct by students, parents, guardians, or other stakeholders that promotes extravagance and detracts from the true purpose of school ceremonies," the statement stressed.

As part of measures to address the situation, the Education Minister has instructed the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to halt all SHS graduation ceremonies nationwide with immediate effect.

"Consequently, the Honourable Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has directed the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to suspend all Senior High School graduation ceremonies nationwide with immediate effect, pending a review of existing guidelines governing such events," the statement announced.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that activities organised in schools contribute to the development of disciplined and responsible young people.

"The Ministry remains committed to ensuring that all school activities uphold the highest standards of discipline, responsibility, and moral development, in line with the objectives of Ghana's education system," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has also banned extravagant post-examination celebrations on school premises, citing concerns that the growing practice is creating social divisions and shifting attention away from academic achievement.

The directive, announced in a statement dated June 19, 2026, prohibits parents and guardians from presenting expensive gifts, including motor vehicles and money bouquets, to students on school campuses after they complete their Senior High School education.

According to GES, it has observed an increasing trend of opulent celebrations taking place on school grounds and believes the practice is inconsistent with the values that schools are meant to promote.

"Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has observed with concern an emerging trend of parents and guardians engaging in flamboyant celebration of their children's completion of Senior High School," the statement said.

It noted that these celebrations are often "characterised by the presentation of expensive gifts such as motor vehicles and money bouquets to their children or wards on school premises."

While the Service acknowledged the desire of parents to celebrate their children's achievements, it stressed that such displays should not take place within school compounds.

"While Management is not against the practice of parents and guardians celebrating the achievement of their children or wards, Management is against the practice of such ostentatious displays by parents on school premises," the statement explained.

To prevent the trend from becoming part of school culture, GES announced an immediate ban on lavish celebrations on its campuses.

"In order to ensure that this practice does not gain roots in the school culture, Management wishes to inform the general public that, henceforth, post-examination celebrations that are characterised by lavish presentation of items such as motor vehicles to students are prohibited on school premises," it stated.

The Service also warned heads of schools that they would be held accountable for any violations of the directive.

"Heads of schools who allow this practice on their campus will be sanctioned," the statement cautioned.

GES justified the decision by saying that schools are intended to provide an environment where every student is treated equally, regardless of their family's financial background.

"Schools are designed to promote social equalisers where merit and personal effort take priority over economic status," the statement said.

It added that public displays of wealth on school grounds risk creating unnecessary divisions among students.

"Ostentatious displays of wealth by parents on school premises create visible socio-economic divisions, shift the focus from academic achievement to financial privilege, and can foster psychological distress among students whose parents are not able to compete in such flamboyant celebrations."

The Service called on parents, guardians and other stakeholders to support the directive and help preserve the values of equality and discipline within educational institutions.

"Management counts on the usual cooperation of parents, guardians, and other stakeholders," the statement said.

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