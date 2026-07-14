Apaak calls for greater investment in young innovators to drive Ghana’s future

Audio By Carbonatix
Deputy Minister for Education, Dr Clement Apaak, has called for increased investment in young innovators, stressing the need to equip students with the opportunities, mentorship and resources required to develop their talents.
Speaking at the 2026 Ghana Science and Technology Explorer Prize (GSTEP) Exhibition and Awards Ceremony at the University of Ghana, Dr Apaak said the innovative projects displayed by students underscored the importance of strengthening science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education to nurture creativity and develop practical solutions to national challenges, the Education Ministry posted on social media.
He reaffirmed the Ministry of Education's commitment to expanding STEM education and integrating coding, robotics, digital literacy and artificial intelligence into teaching and learning across the country.
Dr Apaak also encouraged students to remain curious, resilient and innovative, while urging government, the private sector and other stakeholders to continue investing in young people.
He said Ghana's future would be shaped by the ideas, creativity and innovations of the next generation, making sustained support for young innovators essential to the country's development.
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