Photos: Mahama begins Jamaica state visit

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has begun his state visit to Jamaica with an official welcome ceremony and a courtesy call on the Governor-General of Jamaica, the Most Honourable Sir Patrick Allen, at King's House in Kingston.
The visit marks the start of a series of high-level engagements aimed at strengthening the longstanding relationship between Ghana and Jamaica, while advancing broader cooperation between Africa and the Caribbean.
During the meeting at King's House, President Mahama and Sir Patrick Allen reaffirmed the deep historical and cultural ties that have linked the two nations for decades.
The discussions also underscored a shared commitment to expanding bilateral relations and enhancing collaboration in areas of mutual interest.
The engagement highlighted the importance both countries place on promoting Pan-African ideals and strengthening partnerships rooted in their shared heritage and common aspirations.
It also reflected the growing momentum to deepen political, economic and cultural cooperation between African and Caribbean states.
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