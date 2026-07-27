60% of Ghanaians say country is on right path, 72% approve Mahama’s performance – Survey

A majority of Ghanaian voters believe the country is heading in the right direction, while a significant number have expressed approval of President John Dramani Mahama’s performance, according to a new survey by GlobalInfo Analytics.

The poll, released on July 27, found that 60 per cent of voters believe Ghana is moving in the right direction, while 28 per cent said the country is heading in the wrong direction. Another 12 per cent said they had no opinion.

The survey also showed strong approval for President Mahama’s performance, with 72 per cent of respondents indicating that they approve of his administration’s performance.

Meanwhile, 21 per cent of voters disapproved of the President’s performance, while 7 per cent had no opinion.

The poll further assessed public perceptions of key government policies, with the Women’s Development Bank and the 24-Hour Economy receiving the lowest ratings among the initiatives evaluated.

The Women’s Development Bank scored 4.6 out of 10, while the 24-Hour Economy received a rating of 4.2 out of 10.

On the other hand, the No-Academic-Fee policy emerged as the highest-rated government initiative, scoring 6.1 out of 10.

READ ALSO: 65% of Ghanaians back Mahama’s decision not to seek a third term — Global InfoAnalytics poll

The “Big Push” infrastructure programme followed with a score of 6.0, while tax relief measures and the National Apprenticeship Programme recorded ratings of 5.8 and 5.5 respectively.

The findings highlight varying levels of public confidence in the government’s overall direction and performance, while also reflecting mixed views on specific policy interventions.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.