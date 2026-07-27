60% of Ghanaians say country is on right path, 72% approve Mahama’s performance – Survey

Audio By Carbonatix
A majority of Ghanaian voters believe the country is heading in the right direction, while a significant number have expressed approval of President John Dramani Mahama’s performance, according to a new survey by GlobalInfo Analytics.
The poll, released on July 27, found that 60 per cent of voters believe Ghana is moving in the right direction, while 28 per cent said the country is heading in the wrong direction. Another 12 per cent said they had no opinion.
The survey also showed strong approval for President Mahama’s performance, with 72 per cent of respondents indicating that they approve of his administration’s performance.
Meanwhile, 21 per cent of voters disapproved of the President’s performance, while 7 per cent had no opinion.
The poll further assessed public perceptions of key government policies, with the Women’s Development Bank and the 24-Hour Economy receiving the lowest ratings among the initiatives evaluated.
The Women’s Development Bank scored 4.6 out of 10, while the 24-Hour Economy received a rating of 4.2 out of 10.
On the other hand, the No-Academic-Fee policy emerged as the highest-rated government initiative, scoring 6.1 out of 10.
READ ALSO: 65% of Ghanaians back Mahama’s decision not to seek a third term — Global InfoAnalytics poll
The “Big Push” infrastructure programme followed with a score of 6.0, while tax relief measures and the National Apprenticeship Programme recorded ratings of 5.8 and 5.5 respectively.
The findings highlight varying levels of public confidence in the government’s overall direction and performance, while also reflecting mixed views on specific policy interventions.
Latest Stories
-
KGL partners GMTF to build ultra-modern diagnostic centre at Ridge Hospital
17 minutes
-
All six members of MPC voted to keep policy rate at 14%
33 minutes
-
Universities must stop selling degrees and start selling purpose
35 minutes
-
Otumfuo briefed on Ghana Medical Trust Fund’s plan to expand specialised healthcare
41 minutes
-
GRIDCo begins restoration after early morning power system disturbance hits national grid
43 minutes
-
24-hour economy policy was for propaganda, NDC has abandoned it – Oforikrom MP
50 minutes
-
Gender Minister consoles families, survivors of Bukom tragedy
1 hour
-
Private partners beware; you have no parliamentary cover yet – Oppong Nkrumah
1 hour
-
Parliament cannot sign blank cheques – Oppong Nkrumah on multi-year tax deal
2 hours
-
No cost, no contractor, no timeline – Minority caucus rejects fiscal electronic devices approval
2 hours
-
At least 14 killed in attack in Nigeria’s Benue state, local officials say
2 hours
-
Cocoa farmers could lose guaranteed prices under new law – Oppong Nkrumah
2 hours
-
New cocoa pricing formula will leave farmers worse off – Oppong Nkrumah warns
3 hours
-
‘Don’t rush this law’ – Oppong Nkrumah demands farmers be heard before Cocoa Bill is passed
3 hours
-
Murder suspect dies in hospital after leading police to alleged burial site
3 hours