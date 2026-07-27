65% of Ghanaians back Mahama’s decision not to seek a third term — Global InfoAnalytics poll

A new nationwide opinion poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics has found that a clear majority of Ghanaian voters support President John Dramani Mahama's decision not to seek a third term in office, reaffirming public confidence in the country's constitutional two-term presidential limit.

The survey, released on July 27, 2026, indicates that 65 per cent of respondents agree with President Mahama's decision to rule out any bid for a third term, while 27 per cent disagree. Another eight per cent said they had no opinion.

The findings come amid intermittent public debate over whether President Mahama should be persuaded to extend his stay in office beyond the constitutionally permitted two terms.

However, when respondents were asked whether they supported calls by some individuals for the president to seek a third term, the survey revealed a more closely divided public opinion.

According to the poll, 50 per cent of voters said they disagreed with those advocating a third-term bid, while 40 per cent supported such calls. The remaining 10 per cent were undecided.

The results suggest that although a significant majority approve of the president's own decision to respect the constitutional term limit, a sizeable minority would still welcome efforts to persuade him to continue in office beyond his current mandate.

The survey was conducted between July 15 and July 24, 2026, using computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI).

Global InfoAnalytics said 9,242 registered voters were initially targeted for the study, with 7,761 respondents completing the questionnaire, representing an 84 per cent response rate.

The poll covered all 16 regions of the country and drew its sample from the 2024 Electoral Commission voters' register using probability random sampling with regional quota limits.

The research firm said the survey has a 99 per cent confidence level and a margin of error of ±1.5 percentage points.

It explained that the exercise forms part of a longitudinal tracking study, in which the same group of respondents will be surveyed every two months to monitor changes in public opinion over time. This differs from its regular national tracking polls conducted quarterly through online and face-to-face interviews across randomly selected constituencies.

The findings are likely to add fresh momentum to discussions surrounding constitutional governance and presidential term limits, an issue that has featured prominently in political discourse across several African countries in recent years.

Ghana's 1992 Constitution limits presidents to two four-year terms, a provision widely regarded as one of the pillars of the country's democratic stability and peaceful transfer of political power since the Fourth Republic began in 1993.

President Mahama has repeatedly stated publicly that he has no intention of seeking a third term, maintaining that he remains committed to upholding the Constitution and strengthening Ghana's democratic institutions.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.