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Mahama pledges to expand STEM education, complete stalled UTAS laboratory

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  14 August 2026 9:30am
President John Dramani Mahama
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President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education and completing key infrastructure projects needed to support teaching and research.

He made the commitment after inspecting the four-storey central laboratory complex at the University of Technology and Applied Sciences (UTAS) in Navrongo during his #ResettingGhana Tour of the Upper East Region on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

The laboratory project, which began in 2016 but later stalled, is expected to be completed and handed over in 2027.

When completed, the facility is expected to support teaching, scientific research, innovation and practical training for students.

President Mahama said the government would not allow investments made with public funds to remain idle, stressing the importance of completing abandoned projects and putting them to productive use.

He also directed the Ministry of Roads and Highways to include the university’s request for about five kilometres of internal roads in its project plans, describing the request as achievable.

The President further expressed support for UTAS’s proposal to establish a medical school, saying the initiative would help expand Ghana’s capacity to train more medical doctors.

He said strengthening STEM education remained critical to equipping young Ghanaians with the knowledge and skills required to drive innovation and support national development.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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