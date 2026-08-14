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Woman killed, 14 injured after vehicles collide on Accra–Kumasi highway

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  14 August 2026 9:39am
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A road crash near Paradise Restaurant on the Accra–Kumasi highway has claimed the life of a woman and left 14 others injured.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, involved a MAN Diesel truck and a Toyota Hiace.

The collision reportedly occurred when the truck, travelling towards the Accra route, moved into the opposite lane and struck the Toyota Hiace.

The Bunso Fire Station received a distress call at about 7:30 p.m. and immediately deployed a six-member team. Firefighters reached the location around 7:46 p.m. and found the two vehicles damaged from the impact.

An eyewitness told responders that the MAN truck, with registration number AS 4765-11, was attempting to make way for a Toyota Vitz, which was allegedly overtaking improperly.

The manoeuvre reportedly caused the truck to veer across the road, where it collided with the side of the Toyota Hiace, registered ER 655-25.

The collision left the front portion of the truck partially damaged, while the Hiace sustained damage along its side.

The emergency crew attended to the injured and helped retrieve personal belongings from the vehicles.

One female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while 14 other occupants sustained injuries.

The precise circumstances surrounding the accident are yet to be established, with investigations expected to determine what led to the collision.

The fire crew completed its work after clearing the affected section of the highway and left the scene at about 8:46 p.m.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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