EOCO inaugurates new audit committee to strengthen financial oversight

Audio By Carbonatix
The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has inaugurated a new audit committee to strengthen internal controls, risk management and oversight of the institution’s operations.
The committee was inaugurated on Monday, August 10, 2026, by the acting Deputy Director-General in charge of Finance, Administration and Support Services at the Internal Audit Agency (IAA), Bismark Aborbi-Ayitey, on behalf of the acting Director-General, Conrad Z. Dumbah.
Mr Aborbi-Ayitey reminded the committee that its functions are backed by law and urged members to uphold confidentiality, submit reports on time and ensure that audit recommendations are implemented.
He also encouraged the committee to work closely with EOCO’s internal audit unit to strengthen the organisation’s internal control systems.
The Executive Director of EOCO, Raymond Archer, welcomed the new members and expressed appreciation to the outgoing committee for their contribution.
He warned that unresolved audit infractions could damage the credibility of the institution and assured the committee of management’s support in improving internal audit processes.
Nathan Yankey, a representative of the IAA, was elected Chairperson of the new committee.
In his acceptance remarks, he thanked members for their confidence and pledged to lead efforts to address audit infractions while improving EOCO’s audit and risk management systems.
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