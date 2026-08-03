High Court freezes Dennis Miracles Aboagye’s five bank accounts, four properties over EOCO probe

Dennis Miracles Aboagye

An Accra High Court has granted an application by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to freeze five bank accounts and four landed properties belonging to former Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD), Dennis Edward Aboagye, popularly known as Miracles.

The order forms part of EOCO's ongoing investigations into the alleged misappropriation of about GH¢55 million at the IMCCoD, where the agency is probing suspected fraud, theft and procurement-related irregularities during Mr Aboagye's tenure.

The latest development follows Mr Aboagye's arrest at the Kotoka International Airport on Sunday, July 12, upon his return to Ghana. He was intercepted by immigration officers and handed over to EOCO for questioning before being subsequently released.

According to EOCO, investigators moved to arrest Mr Aboagye after uncovering significant new findings in the case.

The Office said he had already been aware of the investigation and had previously honoured invitations to assist with inquiries, but a stop order had been placed on him to prevent any travel that could interfere with the ongoing investigations.

EOCO has maintained that the arrest formed part of its broader probe into the alleged financial improprieties at the IMCCoD.

The agency also confirmed the arrest of the committee's former accountant, Gerald Appiah, as investigations into the alleged loss of public funds continue.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.