National

High Court freezes Dennis Miracles Aboagye’s five bank accounts, four properties over EOCO probe

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  3 August 2026 12:14pm
Dennis Miracles Aboagye
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

An Accra High Court has granted an application by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to freeze five bank accounts and four landed properties belonging to former Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD), Dennis Edward Aboagye, popularly known as Miracles.

The order forms part of EOCO's ongoing investigations into the alleged misappropriation of about GH¢55 million at the IMCCoD, where the agency is probing suspected fraud, theft and procurement-related irregularities during Mr Aboagye's tenure.

The latest development follows Mr Aboagye's arrest at the Kotoka International Airport on Sunday, July 12, upon his return to Ghana. He was intercepted by immigration officers and handed over to EOCO for questioning before being subsequently released.

According to EOCO, investigators moved to arrest Mr Aboagye after uncovering significant new findings in the case.

The Office said he had already been aware of the investigation and had previously honoured invitations to assist with inquiries, but a stop order had been placed on him to prevent any travel that could interfere with the ongoing investigations.

EOCO has maintained that the arrest formed part of its broader probe into the alleged financial improprieties at the IMCCoD.

The agency also confirmed the arrest of the committee's former accountant, Gerald Appiah, as investigations into the alleged loss of public funds continue.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group