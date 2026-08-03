Reform-LBG engages stakeholders to support peacebuilding and livelihoods project in Lewuniyiri

The Centre for Social Development (CSD) Reform-LBG has intensified efforts to strengthen local ownership of its peacebuilding and livelihoods project in Lewuniyiri by engaging community stakeholders to promote collaboration and inclusive development.

The stakeholder engagement, held in the Lewuniyiri community in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region, brought together about 85 participants, including women, youth and persons with disabilities.

Speaking at the engagement, Executive Director of CSD Reform-LBG, David Yiridong Issaka, said the initiative was designed to build stronger partnerships among local actors and establish a shared understanding of their roles in implementing the project.

"The stakeholder engagement was organised to strengthen partnerships among key local actors and build a shared understanding of roles and responsibilities, laying a solid foundation for collaborative action towards improved livelihoods, social cohesion, stability, and sustainable development in Lewuniyiri," he said.

According to Mr Issaka, the engagement also seeks to foster community ownership of peacebuilding initiatives, peaceful coexistence and livelihood opportunities, while promoting skills development for direct and indirect beneficiaries, including farmers and members of the Fulbe community.

He said the project deliberately prioritises vulnerable groups, including women, persons with disabilities, the elderly and smallholder farmers.

"As you can see from today's engagement, the project is very deliberate in its agenda to promote vulnerable empowerment and inclusion, which is evident by the presence of our brothers and sisters living with disabilities, the elderly and smallholder female farmers," he stated.

The beneficiaries are expected to benefit from the Governance, Rule of Law and Peacebuilding for Sustainable Development Flagship Programme, which is being implemented by CSD Reform-LBG in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with funding support from the governments of Denmark, Luxembourg and South Korea.

The Lewuniyiri engagement forms part of a broader series of consultations under the Promoting Rural Opportunities for the Vulnerable and Excluded (PROVE) for Sustainable Development Project, which runs from June 1 to November 30, 2026.

The programme aims to strengthen collaboration among stakeholders while reducing economic vulnerability and promoting peaceful coexistence in the community.

Representatives from the Savannah Regional Peace Council, Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District Assembly, Ghana Enterprise Agency, Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, Association of Persons with Disabilities, Veterinary Services Directorate of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, and traditional authorities participated in the engagement.

Organisers used the forum to introduce the project, outline its objectives and expected outcomes, and gather feedback from stakeholders to improve implementation.

Participants expressed strong support for the initiative and reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring its success, particularly by promoting the active participation of women, youth, Fulbe communities and persons with disabilities throughout the project cycle.

According to Reform-LBG, the project seeks to strengthen relations between farmers and herders, improve livelihoods and enhance social cohesion and stability in Ghana's fragile border communities through community-led development.

The organisation said the stakeholder engagements reflect its commitment to participatory development that places communities at the centre of decision-making while ensuring that no one is left behind.

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