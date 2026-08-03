QNET reaffirms zero tolerance for human trafficking and fraud following reports from Côte d’Ivoire

QNET, a global wellness and lifestyle-focused direct selling company, says it has taken note of news reports referencing remarks by Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs concerning alleged trafficking and scam networks operating in Côte d'Ivoire, in which QNET's name was mentioned.

The report indicated that since January 2026, 61 Ghanaian nationals had been rescued from locations in Côte d'Ivoire, while a further 315 had voluntarily returned to Ghana.

QNET unequivocally condemns all forms of human trafficking, migrant smuggling, recruitment fraud, deception and organised crime. The company categorically dissociates itself from the individuals and criminal networks allegedly involved and wishes to make it clear that it has no affiliation, ownership, partnership or involvement with any of the activities described in the publication.

QNET further reiterates that it does not offer employment opportunities, overseas jobs, migration services, visa assistance, recruitment services or investment schemes. Any person or group making such claims while using the QNET name is acting fraudulently and without the knowledge or authorisation of the company.

Earlier this month, QNET announced its formal endorsement of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Global Public-Private Partnership Framework Against Fraud, following its participation in the inaugural UNODC–INTERPOL Global Fraud Summit in Vienna. QNET is publicly listed by the UNODC as one of the organisations endorsing the Framework, reinforcing its commitment to support in the fight against transnational fraud. The Framework provides a practical roadmap for stronger collaboration between governments, law enforcement agencies and responsible private organisations to combat organised fraud and protect vulnerable communities.

QNET's partnership with Ghana's Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has also received international recognition as a model for effective public-private collaboration against organised fraud. At the UNODC–INTERPOL Global Fraud Summit, the QNET-EOCO partnership was presented as a practical case study demonstrating how cooperation between law enforcement agencies and responsible businesses can help combat recruitment fraud, human trafficking and the criminal misuse of legitimate brands.

Since the partnership was established in 2025, QNET and EOCO have worked closely on intelligence sharing, investigative cooperation, public awareness initiatives and victim support to combat criminal networks involved in fraudulent recruitment schemes, fake employment offers and human trafficking carried out under the guise of QNET. This collaboration was further reinforced through the recent EOCO–INTERPOL Regional Case Coordination Workshop on Model Q, which strengthened regional cooperation against organised criminal networks operating across West Africa.

As part of its ongoing QNET Against Scams campaign, the company recently supported and participated in the EOCO–INTERPOL Regional Coordination and Case Resolution Workshop on Combating Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling, reaffirming its commitment to supporting law enforcement agencies through awareness creation, stakeholder engagement and preventive education.

Commenting on the matter, Cherif Sarr, Regional General Manager for QNET Central and West Africa, stated:

"QNET is a law-abiding company committed to the highest standards of ethical direct selling and responsible business practices. We neither engage in nor condone fraudulent or deceptive activities. Unfortunately, criminal syndicates continue to misuse our brand to lure unsuspecting victims with false promises of jobs, travel and financial opportunities. We remain committed to working closely with governments, law enforcement agencies, regulators and the media across West Africa to expose these scams, protect consumers and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice."

QNET's legitimate direct selling business model continues to be deliberately misrepresented by criminal actors seeking to exploit vulnerable individuals through fake employment offers, fraudulent recruitment schemes and promises of overseas opportunities. These fraudulent activities are entirely unauthorised and constitute a clear violation of the company's policies, Code of Ethics and compliance requirements.

QNET has also intensified its public education efforts through nationwide media engagements. Most recently, Naana Quartey, Global Compliance Officer, and Cherif Sarr, Regional General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, participated in extensive interviews on Joy FM and GBC Radio, where they educated the public on how to identify fraudulent schemes and report the misuse of the QNET name and business opportunity.

As part of its broader commitment to combating organised fraud and protecting vulnerable communities, QNET is willing to engage with Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to support national efforts to address fraudulent overseas recruitment, human trafficking and irregular migration involving Ghanaian nationals. The company believes that strengthened collaboration between government, law enforcement agencies and responsible private sector organisations is essential to preventing exploitation, improving public awareness and dismantling criminal networks that prey on unsuspecting job seekers.

Members of the public are strongly encouraged to verify any opportunity claiming an association with QNET before making any financial commitment or travel arrangements. QNET does not recruit individuals for overseas employment, provide visa assistance or charge recruitment fees for job opportunities. Any person making such claims while using the QNET name should be treated as fraudulent.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.