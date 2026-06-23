Police arrest 186 suspects in major crackdown on human trafficking, organised crime in Ashanti Region

The Ghana Police Service has arrested 186 suspects in a major intelligence-led operation targeting organised crime networks involved in human trafficking, sexual exploitation, narcotics trafficking and unlawful possession of firearms in the Ashanti Region.

The operation, carried out by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Special Operations Team in collaboration with the Ashanti Regional Police Command, took place between June 8 and June 17, 2026, across several communities including Asafo, Kenyase Aframa, Asokwa, Buokrom, Krofrom, Atonsu-Bokuro, Asawase and Old Tafo Ahenbronum.

According to a police statement issued on June 23, the operation formed part of a strategic effort to identify, disrupt and dismantle criminal networks operating within the region.

The police said the exercise resulted in the arrest of 186 suspects comprising 86 Ghanaians, 96 Nigerians and four Togolese nationals.

A significant breakthrough was recorded on June 9 at Kenyase Aframa, where a coordinated intelligence-led operation led to the arrest of Gladys Ibrahim, popularly known as “Mama Gee”, alongside 96 Nigerian nationals and four Togolese nationals.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects are linked to a transnational criminal network involved in human trafficking, sexual exploitation, narcotics trafficking and other organised criminal activities,” the statement said.

The police also rescued several persons believed to be victims of exploitation during the operation. Some of the victims were identified as minors and were immediately separated from the suspects and placed under protective care in line with established child protection protocols.

Foreign nationals identified as victims are being processed in collaboration with the Ghana Immigration Service to facilitate the necessary immigration and repatriation procedures.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command commended the professionalism and dedication of officers involved in the operation, noting that the successful outcome was the result of close collaboration between the Special Operations Team and the regional command.

Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend other members of the criminal network, with all suspects currently in police custody or assisting with investigations.

“The Ghana Police Service remains resolute in its commitment to intelligence-led policing and will continue to undertake sustained operations to combat organised crime and ensure the safety and security of all persons in the country,” the statement added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.