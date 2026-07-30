Trede Police investigate death of taxi driver in his car at Kotwi-Nkoranza 

The Trede police in the Atwima-Kwanwoma district of Ashanti have begun investigations into the death of a 35-year-old taxi driver in his car at Kotwi-Nkroanza.

Kwabena Awuah, popularly known as “Asawado,” was found dead in his taxi cab with registration number AW 2458-20 at Kotwi-Nkoransa on Tuesday morning, July 28, 2026.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the deceased might have been attacked and killed by unknown assailants around midnight, while in his taxi.

The information gathered by the Ghana News Agency indicates that Kwabena Awuah had a misunderstanding with his wife around 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2026, and later told people around him at about 11:00 p.m. that he was going out to work.

However, his body was discovered the following morning, with the circumstances surrounding his death raising concerns among residents.

Officers from the Trede Police Station have since conveyed the body to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for mortuary preservation and further examination.

The police have commenced investigations to establish the circumstances leading to the death and identify those responsible for the incident.

The motive for the alleged attack remains unknown, and further details are expected as the investigation progresses.

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