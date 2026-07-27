Police arrest two suspects over Abesewa Forest shooting

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story has been updated to improve accuracy and clarity.

The Ghana Police Service at Tepa in the Ahafo Ano South East District has arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting of a private forest guard and the destruction of a newly established forest plantation at Abesewa in the Ashanti Region.

The Bosomproso local chief, Nana Yaw Gyamfi, confirmed the arrests to Adom News reporter Kwadwo Obeng Mireku, saying the suspects are currently in police custody while security agencies intensify efforts to apprehend other individuals believed to have been involved in the attack.

The incident occurred when suspected illegal loggers allegedly attempted to gain access to the plantation to fell trees unlawfully but were confronted by private forest guards contracted to protect the forest reserve.

The private guards are not staff of the Forest Commission.

The confrontation turned violent, resulting in one of the private forest guards being shot. The victim sustained critical gunshot injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a health facility.

Nana Yaw Gyamfi disclosed that formal statements have been submitted to the police and expressed confidence that the suspects would soon be arraigned to face the appropriate charges.

He further appealed to President John Dramani Mahama and the Minister for the Interior to consider redeploying military personnel to assist in protecting the country’s forest reserves from illegal logging activities.

According to him, the withdrawal of military personnel from forest protection duties has emboldened illegal loggers, undermining efforts to preserve Ghana’s forests and threatening the success of the government’s afforestation and Green Ghana initiatives.

“When soldiers were guarding our forests, illegal logging was under control. Since they were withdrawn, our forests have come under constant attack, making our efforts to restore the country’s forest cover almost futile,” Nana Yaw Gyamfi stated.

The two suspects remain in police custody assisting with investigations and are expected to be prosecuted upon the conclusion of police enquiries.

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