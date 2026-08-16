National

UHAS halts semester exams over administrative, logistical issues

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  16 August 2026 8:44pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) has suspended its ongoing End-of-Second-Semester Examinations for the 2025/2026 academic year with immediate effect.

The decision was announced in a notice issued by the Directorate of Academic Affairs on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

According to the university, the suspension is to allow management to address outstanding administrative and logistical matters related to the examinations.

UHAS has assured students that a revised examination schedule will be communicated by the close of day on Monday, August 17, 2026.

Students have consequently been advised to remain available and regularly monitor the university’s official communication channels for further updates regarding the examinations.

The university did not provide further details on the specific administrative and logistical challenges that prompted the suspension.

“Management regrets any inconvenience caused and appreciates the cooperation of all members and staff of the University Community,” the notice stated.

The suspension affects the ongoing end-of-second-semester examinations for the 2025/2026 academic year, with students expected to await further communication from the university on the new timetable.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group