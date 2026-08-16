UHAS halts semester exams over administrative, logistical issues

The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) has suspended its ongoing End-of-Second-Semester Examinations for the 2025/2026 academic year with immediate effect.

The decision was announced in a notice issued by the Directorate of Academic Affairs on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

According to the university, the suspension is to allow management to address outstanding administrative and logistical matters related to the examinations.

UHAS has assured students that a revised examination schedule will be communicated by the close of day on Monday, August 17, 2026.

Students have consequently been advised to remain available and regularly monitor the university’s official communication channels for further updates regarding the examinations.

The university did not provide further details on the specific administrative and logistical challenges that prompted the suspension.

“Management regrets any inconvenience caused and appreciates the cooperation of all members and staff of the University Community,” the notice stated.

The suspension affects the ongoing end-of-second-semester examinations for the 2025/2026 academic year, with students expected to await further communication from the university on the new timetable.

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