UHAS holds second session of 10th Congregation for 1,097 graduates

The University of Health and Allied Sciences on Friday held the second session of its 10th Congregation ceremony, graduating a total of 1,097 students in various health and allied science programmes.

The ceremony, held at the University’s main campus in Ho, saw 967 undergraduate and 130 postgraduate students awarded degrees and other qualifications in their respective fields of study.

The congregation was on the theme: “From Knowledge to Action: Bridging Africa’s Reproductive Health Gap – The Role of Health Training Institutions.”

Mr James Gunu, Volta Regional Minister, in an address, commended UHAS for its growing contribution to healthcare delivery, research, innovation and national development.

He described the university as one of the leading health training institutions in Ghana and across Africa.

“UHAS continues to distinguish itself as one of the leading health institutions in Ghana and across Africa. This university is not only producing highly skilled professionals for our healthcare system, but also contributing significantly to research, innovation, and national development,” he said.

Mr Gunu noted that UHAS remained a proud legacy of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration under the late President Professor John Evans Atta Mills and President John Dramani Mahama.

He assured the university community of government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and learning conditions within the institution.

The Regional Minister acknowledged challenges confronting the university, including inadequate infrastructure, poor road networks, accommodation deficits, and the need for enhanced teaching and learning facilities.

He disclosed that government was committed to completing the UHAS Multi-Purpose Laboratory Complex, which he described as the largest medical laboratory facility under construction in West Africa.

“When completed, this facility will serve students, researchers and scientists not only from Ghana but across the sub-region and beyond,” he stated.

Mr Gunu also revealed that discussions had been held with the Ministry of Roads and Highways regarding roads within and around the university enclave, adding that assessments had already been conducted, and construction works were expected to commence soon.

He highlighted government’s health sector interventions under President John Dramani Mahama, including the Free Primary Healthcare initiative and the MahamaCare programme.

According to him, the MahamaCare initiative was designed to support medical conditions, and healthcare needs are not fully covered under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

“All Teaching Hospitals and Regional Hospitals have now been connected to the MahamaCare fund software platform, and very soon patient onboarding will commence,” he said.

Professor Lydia Aziato, Vice Chancellor of UHAS, congratulated the graduates for their dedication, perseverance and academic excellence.

She urged them to remain committed to lifelong learning and continuous professional development as healthcare professionals.

“The field of health sciences is dynamic, and your dedication to emerging trends and innovations will distinguish you as leaders,” she said.

Prof Aziato encouraged the graduates to uphold the university’s values of excellence, integrity, innovation, service, and care in their professional practice.

She also advised them to embrace collaboration and teamwork in their workplaces to enhance healthcare delivery and research outcomes.

“Remain humble and continue to learn from everyone you encounter in your practice. As you advance in your careers, remember that you carry the legacy of UHAS with you,” she added.

Professor Kodzo Gavua, Chairman of the University Governing Council, said the university had since its first congregation in 2016 produced more than 13,000 health professionals serving in Ghana and beyond.

He noted that UHAS continued to position itself as a leading institution for the training of health professionals across Africa.

Prof Gavua commended the faculty and staff of the university for their commitment to academic excellence and mentorship.

He appealed to the government to ensure the completion of key infrastructure projects, including the university’s central laboratory complex and road network, to support quality teaching and learning.

Addressing the graduands, he urged them to remain compassionate, ethical and professional in their respective careers.

“The world needs empathetic healthcare professionals who will not only treat diseases but transform lives and communities,” he said.

Ms Abigail Afrifa, a Physiotherapy graduate from the School of Allied Health Sciences and valedictorian for the ceremony, expressed gratitude to the university authorities, lecturers, family members and colleagues for their support throughout the academic journey.

She urged her fellow graduates to use the knowledge and skills acquired to make meaningful contributions to society.

“True success is not measured by titles, certificates or achievements, but by the positive impact and legacy we create in the lives of others and our communities,” she said.

Ms Afrifa encouraged the graduates to uphold integrity, professionalism, compassion, and humility in their professional lives.

She said the class had overcome challenges through resilience, discipline, prayer and mutual support, and urged young people not to give up on their dreams despite difficulties.

The congregation ceremony was attended by government officials, traditional authorities, alumni, university management, parents, guardians, friends and well-wishers of the graduates.

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