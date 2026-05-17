President Mahama commends Chiefs, people of Dagbon for prevailing peace

President John Dramani Mahama has lauded Yaa Naa Abukari, the Overlord of Dagbon and President of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs, and the chiefs and people of Dagbon for the prevailing peace in the NoRegion.

The President gave the commendation during a courtesy visit paid on him by Members of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs at the Presidency in Accra.

The Delegation, which was led by the Regent and Acting Overlord of Bimbilla Nyelinbolgu Naa Yakubu Andani Dasana II, on behalf of Yaa Naa Abukari, the Overlord of Dagbon and President of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs, was at the Presidency to congratulate President Mahama on his election victory in the 2024 general election.

President Mahama commended members of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs for their commitment to peace building and conflict prevention.

“Dagbon itself stands today as a powerful symbol that even the most difficult conflict can be resolved through courage, leadership, patience, and collective commitment to peace,” he said.

“The restoration of peace in Dagbon remains one of the proudest examples of what Ghana can achieve when traditional authority, the state’s eminent personalities and communities work together in good faith.”

He said that experience should continue to inspire efforts to resolve conflicts in other parts of the country.

“As President, I firmly believe that Ghana’s development cannot be driven from Accra alone.”

He said national transformation must be rooted in communities and anchored in local participation and that was why decentralization, accountability and citizen engagement remain central pillars of their governance approach, adding that, that was why Chiefs’ proposal for a new partnership model between governments and traditional authority was both welcome and necessary.

“Let me assure you that this government does not see chiefs just as ceremonial figures to be consulted occasionally. We see traditional authorities and strategic partners in governance, peace building, social mobilisation and development.”

President Mahama said the Reset Agenda of the Government must therefore include resetting the relationship between the state institutions and traditional leadership.

President Mahama said on Thursday, May 15, Cabinet met to consider the government’s response to the Constitutional Review Committee report.

“We did not get to the aspect of chieftaincy, but I am anxious to see what amendments have been put there because before the whole process started, I had advocated that the National House of Chiefs should make representations so that they would be captured in the amendments to the Constitution to give chiefs a greater role in terms of local administration,” he added.

President Mahama said the Northern Regional House of Chiefs’ presentation was very timely and that it would guide Cabinet when they look at the Constitutional Review Implementation Committee report.

The Regent and Acting Overlord of Bimbilla Nyelinbolgu Naa Yakubu Andani Dasana on behalf of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs, proposed that the government move from occasional consultations with Chiefs to a structured partnership.

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