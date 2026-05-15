Makola traders to petition President Mahama over proposed relocation

Audio By Carbonatix
Traders operating at the 31st December Makola Market are expected to embark on a protest march today, Friday, 15 May, to the Jubilee House to present a petition to President John Dramani Mahama over what they describe as plans by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly to relocate them from the market.
The traders say the proposed relocation exercise has created fear and uncertainty among hundreds of business owners and workers who depend on the market for their daily livelihood.
According to the traders, city authorities are proceeding with the planned relocation without adequate consultation and without providing an alternative location for them to continue their trading activities.
Speaking to journalists ahead of the demonstration, Interim Market Manager Ebenezer Bekoe expressed concern over the situation, stating that traders feel neglected and unsettled by the proposed arrangement.
He explained that many traders have invested heavily in their businesses and rely entirely on daily sales to support their families, pay school fees, cover rent, and meet other financial obligations.
Mr Bekoe warned that any forced relocation without proper arrangements could severely disrupt livelihoods and worsen the economic difficulties already confronting many traders.
He further disclosed that preparations for the protest march had been finalised, with large numbers of traders expected to participate in the procession to the seat of government.
“We are going to take a very drastic action. Our placards are ready, and we are moving. We are sending a petition to the presidency. We have already sent letters to the Jubilee House, and the police have given us a permit, and we are going to move in our numbers,” he stated.
On the expected turnout, he added: “It wouldn’t be less than 100 because that is the number we gave to the police, but I can assure you that the numbers will be more than what we even envisaged.”
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