Health | National

Government to establish health posts at all land borders to strengthen Ebola preparedness

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  4 June 2026 11:58am
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The Deputy Minister for Health, Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah, has undertaken an assessment visit to the Aflao Border Post as part of efforts to evaluate the country's preparedness against the threat of Ebola.

The visit forms part of government’s proactive surveillance and containment strategy following reported outbreaks of the disease in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

During the inspection, Dr. Ayensu-Danquah announced that government will establish and equip dedicated health posts at all land borders across the country, Adom News reported.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening disease surveillance, enhancing screening processes, and improving rapid response capacity at entry points.

She noted that the intervention reflects government’s renewed commitment to safeguarding public health and reinforcing Ghana’s border health security architecture against potential cross-border infections, including Ebola.

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