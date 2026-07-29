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2022 nurse recruitment to begin before end of 2026 – Health Minister

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  29 July 2026 8:14pm
Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh
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The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has assured Parliament that the government is implementing a phased recruitment plan for nurses, midwives and other health professionals to strengthen healthcare delivery across the country.

The Minister said the ongoing recruitment exercise is currently focused on the 2021 batch of nurses and midwives, with successful applicants already reporting to their respective duty stations.

He added that the exercise forms part of efforts to address staffing gaps and improve healthcare services, particularly in underserved communities.

Mr Akandoh further disclosed that the 2022 batch of nurses and midwives will be recruited before the end of 2026, while recruitment of the 2023 batch will follow, subject to financial clearance from the Ministry of Finance.

He also revealed that a total of 16,000 health professionals are being recruited this year to boost the country's health workforce.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament while responding to questions from Members of Parliament, the Health Minister reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to the progressive recruitment of qualified health professionals in line with available financial resources and the staffing needs of health facilities across the country.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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