Disney and ABC sue Trump’s media regulator to stop early licence renewal

Disney and ABC have filed a lawsuit to stop the Trump administration from launching an early licence renewal process, arguing that the network is being unfairly targeted over its editorial content.

"Government censorship is deeply un-American," the lawsuit says. "This case concerns the Administration's sustained effort to do just that."

The lawsuit says the Federal Communications Commission - the government's media regulator - is being pressured to renew broadcast licences years early. It alleges the push stems from complaints from, and under the direction of, President Donald Trump.

FCC chairman Brendan Carr has said that the renewal requests were focused on "public interest", not retaliation.

The FCC reiterated Carr's message in an emailed response to the BBC on Tuesday, saying "all broadcasters have a legal obligation to operate in the public interest—even Disney".

"The FCC has been examining claims that Disney engaged in illegal DEI discrimination for over a year," the statement said. "The FCC will continue to follow the facts and law wherever they lead."

Disney and its eight owned-and-operated TV stations are plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed on Tuesday against FCC and its chairman.

The FCC ordered licence renewals for the Disney-owned ABC stations in April.

Disney previously had been under investigation for its alleged diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices and for ABC's daytime talk show, The View.

But the notice of early licence renewal from the FCC came a day after ABC's late-night host, Jimmy Kimmel, made a joke about first lady Melania Trump.

In the lawsuit, Disney calls the order by the FCC "unprecedented", saying that before then the commission had not called for early renewal in over 50 years.

"Acting through the Federal Communications Commission, the Administration has waged a retaliatory campaign against ABC for a single reason: it disapproves of what ABC broadcasts," the lawsuit says.

It cites Trump's own social media posts as evidence, including one in which Trump complained about ABC's coverage of him being "almost 100% negative".

In the same social media post, Trump also questioned whether their broadcast licences should "be terminated", and answered his own question: "I say, Yes!".

The FCC gave ABC and Disney 30 days to file applications, which, according to plaintiffs in the lawsuit, "ordinarily take months to prepare".

The lawsuit also notes that the FCC has never demanded early renewal applications from a group of stations commonly owned by a single broadcast network.

ABC and Disney have requested a "speedy hearing" from the court and a temporary restraining order.

Brendan Carr with President Trump (File picture)

Carr - who President Trump once hailed as a "warrior for free speech" - has long found himself at the centre of the administration's increasingly combative relationship with the media.

Even before assuming his position in January last year after years on the commission, Carr made clear that he would take an expansive view of his power.

ABC in particular has repeatedly drawn Carr's ire.

In September 2025, he openly threatened to take action against media companies that did not push back against comedian Jimmy Kimmel after he made remarks about the murder of conservative activist and Trump ally, Charlie Kirk.

"We can do this the easy way or the hard way," Carr told conservative podcaster Benny Johnson. "These companies can find a way to change conduct and take action, frankly, on Kimmel, or you know there's going to be additional work for the FCC ahead."

Under pressure from Carr, Disney pulled Kimmel off air.

But he was quickly returned to his role after widespread public backlash over alleged free speech violations, including from Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

Earlier, Trump successfully sued ABC News and George Stephanopoulos for defamation after the TV anchor said that the president had been found "liable for rape" in the E Jean Carroll case, rather than sexual abuse and defamation.

ABC settled the case and agreed to pay $15m for his presidential foundation and museum, plus $1m in legal fees.

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