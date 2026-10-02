Teacher unions strike: Gov’t presents fresh proposals as talks end inconclusively

Audio By Carbonatix
A meeting between the government and the leadership of the striking teacher unions over the ongoing nationwide strike ended inconclusively on Friday, October 2, with new proposals expected to be considered by the unions on Tuesday, October 6.
The meeting brought together representatives of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Pre-Tertiary Teachers Association of Ghana (PRETAG), as the government seeks to resolve the issues underpinning the industrial action.
Speaking to the media after the meeting, GNAT General Secretary Thomas Musah said the parties discussed all three key concerns raised by the unions but were unable to reach a conclusion.
“From our three ministers, education, finance and employment, together with the agency heads, we responded accordingly and we met. Three things came up. Number one, the issues we tabled.
“We discussed the issues but we could not conclude on them. Number two, new proposals have been given to the unions to go and have a look at,” he said.
Mr Musah said the unions would study the proposals and return to the negotiating table.
“And same will be looked at and we'll get back to them next week. And then we'll take it from there,” he added.
The issues discussed include the automatic placement of teachers who have been promoted, negotiations on a new collective agreement and the implementation of the 20 per cent deprived-area allowance.
“So like I said, three things. We've engaged on all three items, which is getting the teachers who have been promoted automatically placed, looking at our new collective agreement, and the 20% agreement, the government had made fresh proposals for the unions to consider.
“The engagement ended inconclusively, but they have made some kind of new proposal. The unions will look at all three and get back to them,” he said.
The development comes as GNAT, NAGRAT and PRETAG continue their nationwide strike over unresolved concerns relating to teachers’ promotions, conditions of service and the deprived-area allowance.
The unions have maintained that the industrial action remains in force until their outstanding concerns are addressed.
Meanwhile, Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has appealed to the leadership of the teacher unions to call off their ongoing nationwide strike, assuring them that government will honour its commitments on outstanding concerns.
He said government remains committed to addressing the concerns raised by the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Pre-Tertiary Teachers Association of Ghana (PRETAG).
Speaking on Friday, October 2, Mr Iddrisu said the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department would continue validating data on teachers who are owed promotion-related payments, while government works towards implementing the agreed arrangements.
He said government would honour its pledge to place promoted teachers on their new grades and address the associated arrears.
“Let me repeat that we will not renege on this pledge as government will honour that,” Mr Iddrisu said.
He said the government hoped the commitment would persuade the unions to reconsider the ongoing industrial action.
“We will use that to persuade our teachers to honour themselves from Monday by considering calling off their industrial action,” he added.
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