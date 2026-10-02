Striking teacher unions to meet Fair Wages and Salaries Commission on October 6

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education

The government says the striking teacher unions will return to the negotiating table with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) on Tuesday, October 6, to begin discussions on their expired conditions of service.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu said the Chief Executive of the FWSC has already invited the leadership of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and Pre-Tertiary Teachers Association of Ghana (PRETAG) for the negotiations.

He disclosed this on Friday, October 2, after the government met the three unions over concerns that have triggered their nationwide industrial action.

Mr Iddrisu said the negotiations would focus on the unions’ expired conditions of service or collective agreement.

“The second issue that was tabled for purpose of discussion and negotiation has to do with a manifesto pledge of the NDC government. The unions will return on Tuesday to the Fair Wages and Salary Commission for negotiation of their expired conditions of service or collective agreement.”

He said the FWSC had accordingly invited the unions and expressed optimism that the discussions would be concluded within a week.

“It is our expectation that negotiations will not exceed a week. It should not. And negotiations have already been carried on within the same spirit as was done for other unions in the country. So Fair Wages will engage them on Tuesday.”

Mr Iddrisu said the government’s engagement with the unions was part of efforts to resolve the issues underlying the strike and restore normal academic activities in public schools.

The teacher unions began the nationwide strike on September 25, 2026, over outstanding concerns including promotion arrears, the 20 per cent deprived-area allowance and their expired conditions of service.

The Education, Finance and Labour Ministers met the unions on Friday as part of efforts to resolve the impasse.

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