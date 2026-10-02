Duraplast reassures customers after fire, announces October 5 reopening

Duraplast Limited says the fire that broke out at one of its facilities on Thursday, October 1, has been brought under control, with no further threat to its operations.

In a public announcement, the company expressed gratitude to the various emergency and security agencies that responded to the incident and helped contain the fire.

Management commended the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), the Mayor of Accra, the Ghana National Fire Service, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Armed Forces, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Ghana Water for their swift response.

The company also acknowledged the support of neighbouring businesses and community members who assisted during the emergency.

Duraplast expressed appreciation to its customers, partners and other stakeholders for their concern, patience and continued support following the incident.

It assured the public that work would resume on Monday, October 5, and pledged to keep stakeholders informed of further developments.

"Every challenge leaves its mark, but it does not define our story. From the ashes, the rubble, and the dust, we will rise again — stronger, better, bigger, and more determined than ever," the statement said.

The company reiterated its commitment to rebuilding and renewing its operations, ending with its slogan: "Where Duraplast goes, water flows!"

The announcement did not disclose the cause of the fire, the extent of damage to the facility or whether there were any casualties.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.