EOCO court warrant authorised search of Baffour Awuah’s law firm, not residence – Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has questioned the Economic and Organised Crime Office’s (EOCO) decision to search the residence of Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, claiming the court order obtained by the agency was specifically for a search of his law firm.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said the issue arose on Friday, October 2, after EOCO informed the detained MP that investigators intended to search his residence.

Speaking to the media after visiting Mr Awuah in EOCO custody, he said the MP found the decision puzzling because, according to him, the court order obtained by EOCO specifically authorised a search of the MP’s law firm in Dzorwulu.

“The court order that was procured by EOCO was very clear that they should only search his office, his law firm at Dzorwulu,” he said.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said the court had also directed that the order be served on the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

He explained that the Speaker would then use Parliament’s internal processes to serve the order on Mr Awuah, after which the MP could make himself available to EOCO.

According to him, Mr Awuah therefore questioned why investigators were seeking to extend the search to his private residence.

“He found the decision to search his house quite curious. So he inquired that the order of the court was specific to a search to be conducted in his office. So why his residence?” Mr Afenyo-Markin said.

The Minority Leader’s comments come after EOCO took the Manhyia South MP to his former law firm on Thursday as part of its investigation into transactions involving SIC Life Savings and Loans. Reports at the time indicated that investigators also intended to search his residence.

Mr Awuah had voluntarily reported to EOCO on October 1, accompanied by his lawyer, Samuel Atta Akyea, following the issuance of an arrest warrant by the Accra High Court.

EOCO had told the court that it had exhausted reasonable means of securing the MP’s voluntary attendance and was concerned that relevant documents could be concealed, altered or destroyed.

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