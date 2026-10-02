‘Baffour Awuah won’t die in EOCO’s detention, even if he dies there, that’s okay for us’ – John Boadu

Vice Chair of Parliament's Subsidiary Legislation Committee, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah

NPP National Chairman aspirant John Boadu has made a striking comment about the continued detention of Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), saying he did not expect the legislator to die in custody but adding that his death there would be acceptable to “us”.

Mr Boadu made the remarks after arriving at the EOCO office at about 9:30pm on Thursday, October 1, accompanied by former Yendi MP Farouk Aliu Mahama.

His visit came hours after Baffour Awuah voluntarily reported to the agency to assist with an investigation into transactions involving SIC Life Savings and Loans, following an Accra High Court warrant authorising his arrest.

“I don’t think he’ll die there. Even if he dies there, that’s okay for us because…” Mr Boadu said, without completing the sentence.

The comment came as the MP’s lawyer, Samuel Atta Akyea, indicated that his client could spend the night at EOCO as questioning in the investigation continued.

Meanwhile, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has called for Baffour Awuah’s immediate release, while stressing that the Minority is not seeking to interfere with the investigation.

“We do not by this seek to prejudge the SIC Life Savings & Loans investigation. No one is above the law, EOCO included,” he said. He also claimed that the MP had previously referred EOCO’s invitations to the Clerk of Parliament, but that the agency did not recognise the correspondence.

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