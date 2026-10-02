Government moves to compel public institutions to buy food from Ghanaian farmers

Audio By Carbonatix
The government is proposing amendments to Ghana’s public procurement laws to require state institutions that use public funds to source food from local farmers.
Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson said the proposed changes are intended to ensure that government expenditure creates stronger demand for locally produced agricultural goods while supporting farmers and employment.
“We are proposing changes to the procurement laws to require those spending public money to buy food from Ghanaian farmers,” Dr Forson said.
“Government money must support Ghanaian farmers and create Ghanaian jobs,” he added.
The proposed requirement would apply specifically to the procurement of food with public funds and is expected to redirect a greater share of government spending towards Ghana’s domestic agricultural sector.
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