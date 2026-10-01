Norwegian government strengthens soybean value chain to expand market access for farmers

The Norwegian government is supporting a programme aimed at making agrifood markets more accessible to soybean farmers and strengthening the soybean value chain in Ghana.

The €3 million initiative, known as the Making Agrifood Markets Accessible (MAMA) programme, is being implemented by IDH, AGRA, IITA and YARA.

Programme Director, Africa Food System Transformation at IDH, Ms Mascha Middlebeck, speaking at the launch of the MAMA programme, said the programme would build on earlier interventions to improve market access for small and medium-sized farmers and enterprises.

IDH, the lead implementer, will coordinate the programme; AGRA will lead policy dialogue and sector convening; IITA will provide agronomy, seed system and climate-smart extension support; while YARA will provide input supply and crop nutrition.

The three-year programme targets 10,000 smallholder farmers, with 60 per cent being women, creating 20,750 jobs and partnering with six SMEs to improve market access.

She said the programme had emerged from previous efforts that strengthened relationships among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), farmers and other stakeholders to improve access to soybean markets.

Ms Middlebeck said partnerships had also been strengthened with organisations including YARA, AGRA and the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) to support the transformation of Ghana’s agrifood system.

She said soybean had become an important crop in Ghana, contributing to agriculture, food security, animal feed production and incomes, particularly for women and rural households.

She said despite its potential, smallholder farmers, SMEs, women and young people continued to face challenges, including limited access to finance, quality inputs, mechanisation, extension services and structured markets.

“Above all, there is limited access to structured, fair and competitive markets. Without access to markets, no incentives can be placed on farms and no incentives can change farming practices,” she said.

Ms Middlebeck said the MAMA programme would therefore establish stronger linkages between soybean farmers and major buyers while improving access to quality inputs, extension services and improved farming practices.

She said the programme would promote inclusive growth by increasing the participation of women and young people and ensuring equitable access to resources, markets and opportunities across the value chain.

Senior Programme Manager at IDH, Mr Rusmond Anyinah, said the programme would be implemented in 16 districts across the five northern regions, building on gains made through previous interventions.

He said earlier interventions had improved productivity through access to better seeds, fertiliser, farmer training and linkages between farmers and input suppliers.

Mr Anyinah said the programme was also projected to create about 20,000 on-farm and 750 off-farm jobs, supporting activities along the soybean value chain.

He said the programme had broader national economic significance, particularly in strengthening food security, creating employment, improving soil health and increasing the competitiveness of Ghana’s soybean production.

He said IDH would continue working with government institutions, development partners, private-sector actors and farmers to ensure that the programme delivered sustainable benefits and strengthened the soybean value chain.

Mr John Mikal Kvistad, the Norwegian Ambassador to Ghana, said the support, funded by Norwegian taxpayers, was aimed at improving market access and creating better returns for farmers and local businesses.

He said the initiative would improve access to quality seeds, better farming practices, markets and business opportunities, while contributing to food security, job creation and reduced dependence on imports.

The Ambassador said the success of the programme would depend on sustained collaboration among government, farmers, businesses and development partners.

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