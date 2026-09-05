Gideon Boako: Cocoa farmers deserve better support

Audio By Carbonatix
Tano North Member of Parliament, Dr Gideon Boako, has reiterated his commitment to improving the livelihoods of cocoa farmers in his constituency through targeted support and the provision of essential farming equipment.
Dr Boako made the commitment after distributing motorised spraying machines to cocoa farmers in the constituency as part of efforts to make cocoa production less labour-intensive and improve productivity.
He said the intervention was intended to provide farmers with practical tools to enhance their work, stressing that cocoa farmers deserved better support to enable them to increase production and improve their livelihoods.
“Cocoa farmers deserve better, and I am pleased to support them with tools to make their work easier and more productive,” Dr Boako said.
The Tano North MP also expressed appreciation to the clergy, Muslim leaders, traditional authorities and members of the community for their participation in the initiative, reaffirming that he would continue to support his constituents and implement measures aimed at improving their living conditions.
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