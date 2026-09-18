Gideon Boako supports 2,200 Tano North BECE graduates with SHS essentials

More than 2,000 Senior High School entrants in the Tano North Constituency have received educational supplies from their Member of Parliament, Dr Gideon Boako, as part of an initiative to support young people beginning their secondary education.

The beneficiaries received items including chop boxes, exercise books, school bags and calculators to assist them as they transition from basic education to Senior High School.

Dr Boako said the initiative was motivated by his desire to give back to young people in the constituency after receiving support himself during his formative years. He described the intervention as a long-held dream that had finally been realised.

“My prayer is that the good Lord who blesses the little to make it bigger for generations will bless these young ones to realize their dreams and become a blessing to others,” he said.

The Tano North MP also expressed appreciation to former Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, for attending the event and supporting the initiative, saying her presence helped put smiles on the faces of the beneficiaries.

He further thanked traditional leaders, clergy and other dignitaries who attended the programme, while urging the students to take their education seriously and strive to make the constituency proud.

“To our dear students: May these items support you as you begin this exciting new chapter. Keep learning, dream big, and make Tano North proud!” he added.

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