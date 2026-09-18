Residents and chiefs of Jema protest over detention of Techman nurse; demands her release

Residents and chiefs of Jema in the Kintampo South District of the Bono East Region are protesting the arrest and subsequent remand of Salomey Awiti Baffoe, a 40-year-old nurse and a native of the community.

The residents are appealing to the government and the First Lady, Lordina Mahama, to intervene and secure bail for the nurse, whom they describe as a woman of good character and a responsible member of the community.

Salomey Baffoe was arrested during a midnight operation on Sunday, September 13, at her residence in Hansua in the Techiman Municipality of the Bono East Region.

According to her brother, Antwi Francis, three individuals, two men and a woman dressed in black uniforms and claiming to be National Security operatives, arrived at the residence at about 11:30 p.m.

He alleged that the officers did not produce a warrant or explain the grounds for the arrest before taking his sister away.

“They didn't show us any warrant. They didn't state the grounds for arrest. They just told me they were taking my sister to the regional command,” Antwi Francis recounted.

Residents question basis for arrest

Residents at a press briefing said they initially understood that Salomey had been arrested in connection with allegations involving mobile money (MoMo) fraud.

They said, based on that understanding, they sought the assistance of a lawyer to intervene in the matter.

However, according to the residents, when they went to court, they were informed that the case before the court was not related to the alleged MoMo fraud but instead concerned allegations surrounding the “Ghana Jollof” TikTok account.

The residents said they were particularly concerned because they believe Salomey has no connection to the TikTok account or its operator.

“We are worried because the allegations are not true. She does not know Ghana Jollof,” the residents said.

They maintained that they were serious about their concerns and called on the authorities to clarify the circumstances surrounding her arrest and the charges brought against her.

Community appeals for bail

Speaking to the media, an elder of the community, James Kofi Owusu, described her as respectful and well-behaved, saying he had known and nurtured her from a young age.

According to him, Salomey had always shown respect towards him and other members of the community and had never been known to insult or disrespect him.

“Since the time I raised and nurtured her, she has always respected me. She has never insulted me or anyone else,” he said.

Mr Owusu said the family and the community were struggling to understand the circumstances surrounding Salomey’s arrest and subsequent remand.

He expressed concern that the case could damage her reputation and appealed to the government and relevant authorities to intervene.

“We are pleading with the government and all the officials involved. We are law-abiding citizens, and we respect the laws of this country,” he said.

The community elder also appealed for bail, assuring the authorities that Salomey would appear in court whenever she was required.

“We need bail. Release her to us, and whenever she is needed in court, she will be present,” he added.

The residents and chiefs stressed that their appeal was not intended to interfere with the judicial process but to ensure that Salomey is given the opportunity to defend herself while remaining with her family and the community.

They therefore called on the government, the First Lady and other relevant authorities to consider their plea and facilitate her release on bail pending the determination of the case.

Prosecution's allegations

According to the prosecution, Baffoe allegedly acted as a liaison for UK-based TikTok user Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, popularly known as “Ghana Jollof”.

The prosecution alleges that Baffoe assisted in disseminating videos produced by Kodua by recruiting other individuals to redistribute the content across social media platforms.

Baffoe has pleaded not guilty to a charge of abetment of crime, specifically the alleged publication and circulation of false news, contrary to Sections 20(1) and 208 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

The case remains before the court, and the allegations against Baffoe have not been proven.

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