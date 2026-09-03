Police intercept vehicle carrying suspected contraband at Jema

The Bono East Regional Police Intelligence Directorate, in collaboration with the Police Intelligence Directorate Headquarters in Accra, has intercepted a Kia Rhino vehicle transporting suspected contraband at Jema.

The incident occurred on September 1, when the driver, Fusini Danaa, was arrested at about 4:00 p.m. while driving the vehicle with registration number UE 819-26 from Nalerigu to Kumasi.

In a statement signed by DCOP Shaibu A. Sadique-Osei, the Command said the arrest followed “actionable intelligence” that the vehicle was being used to transport contraband.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the consignment was given to the driver by a mentioned person at Bentri near Nalerigu for onward delivery to a customer in Kumasi,” the statement said.

According to the police, a search of the vehicle, which was loaded with maize, led to the recovery of 321 boxes of foreign cigarettes.

The cigarettes comprised 40 boxes of Royals, 175 boxes of Oris, and 106 boxes of Gold Seal, the police said.

The Police also recovered 23 bags of soya beans, 39 bags of groundnut husks, and 21 bags of millet, as well as 100 containers of suspected sodium cyanide.

The police added that the driver and his mate were in custody assisting with investigations.

The operation was supported by officers from the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOB), the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (CEPS), and Defence Intelligence (DI).

Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) have taken samples of the suspected sodium cyanide for laboratory analysis.

The police said this was particularly necessary because the substance was being transported together with food items, “posing serious public health risks.”

“The vehicle and all exhibits have been secured as investigations continue to identify and apprehend all persons connected to the consignment,” the statement said.

The Bono East Regional Police Command commended all the agencies involved in the operation and assured the public of its commitment to “fighting crime and ensuring public safety."

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