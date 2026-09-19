3 suspects shot dead, 2 officers injured in Tilly Forest robbery follow-up operation

Three suspects have been shot dead and two police officers injured during a follow-up operation by the Upper East Regional Police Command to retrieve weapons allegedly concealed by a robbery gang in the Tilly Forest.

According to the Police, the operation followed the dismantling of a suspected robbery gang linked to a series of attacks targeting motorbike riders and mobile money vendors in Benaba, Binduri, Pusiga, Garu, Zebilla and surrounding communities.

The Police said the operation was conducted after some of the suspects led investigators to a location in the Tilly Forest where they indicated that firearms belonging to the gang had been concealed.

However, upon reaching the location, the Police team came under gunfire, resulting in injuries to three suspects who were part of the operation.

The Police identified the injured suspects as Amadu Apiiga, 33; Philip Vokbilla, 20; and Bilal Adabode, alias Sulley, who allegedly led the Police to the location.

The three were subsequently transported to a hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival.

The Police said other individuals believed to have sustained gunshot wounds during the incident fled the scene.

Two Police officers also sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.

Weapons and other items retrieved

Following the operation, the Police said they retrieved a number of weapons and other items believed to be connected to the activities under investigation.

The items include: Two locally manufactured single-barrel guns, two pistols, including a BRUNI 92 pistol, eleven rounds of 9mm ammunition, eighteen BB live cartridges, three sharp cutlasses, four unregistered Yamaha Aerox scooters. a pair of black boots, one motorbike number plate and two mobile phones.

The Police also said the suspects had been linked to the killing of a Police officer during a robbery attack at Zebilla on February 8, 2026.

The Upper East Regional Police Command said six other members of the suspected gang who were earlier arrested remain in custody and are assisting with investigations.

Efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest other suspected members of the group and establish the source of the weapons retrieved.

The Police have also appealed to the public to report anyone found with suspected gunshot wounds to the nearest Police station or to provide relevant information to assist investigators.

The Command said the ongoing investigations are aimed at uncovering the full extent of the gang’s activities and bringing other persons connected to the alleged robberies to justice.

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