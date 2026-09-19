Nkrumah’s inspiration should unite Africans despite political differences – Dr Opoku Prempeh

Former Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, says all Africans have much to learn from the inspiration and legacy of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, despite their political differences.

Speaking at the commemoration of Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s 117th birthday anniversary at Nkroful, Dr Prempeh said political differences should not overshadow the historic contribution of the former President to Ghana and the African continent.

He said although Ghanaians may disagree on governance, economic policy and the pace and direction of development, democracy provides room for such differences.

“We may disagree and will continue to disagree on the mechanics of governance, on economic policy, and on the pace and shape of development. That is the nature of democracy, and Ghana is stronger for it,” he said.

Dr. Prempeh, however, stressed that there are national figures whose contributions are so fundamental that they should rise above partisan politics.

He said Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was one such figure, describing him as a generational thinker, liberation icon and architect of Ghana’s nation-building.

“Nkroful gave Ghana a son, but Africa and the world gained a generational thinker, a liberation icon, and an architect of Ghana’s nation building,” he stated.

According to Dr. Prempeh, Ghanaians must recognise, respect and hold in high esteem the role Dr. Nkrumah played in putting Ghana firmly on the global map.

He described Nkrumah’s vision as “expansive, visionary, and fiercely Pan-African,” and said his legacy deserved to be celebrated by all, regardless of political affiliation.

“True patriotism demands that we rise above partisan narrowness to honour those who laid the bedrock upon which our present democracy and national identity rests,” Dr. Prempeh said.

He urged Ghanaians to use the occasion to renew their commitment to selfless service, patriotism, national unity and developmental progress.

Dr. Prempeh also praised the Chief Convener of the annual Journey to Nkroful Festival, Hon. Armah-Kofi Buah, for inviting him to participate in the celebration despite their political differences.

He said the gesture demonstrated that the festival could serve as a platform for Ghanaians from across the political divide to come together and celebrate a shared national heritage.

“That an invitation was extended to me across the aisle of politics to stand on this platform today reminds us that this festival is not a partisan rally, but a national altar of celebration,” he said.

Dr. Prempeh said the example should encourage others to promote the positive aspects of their respective political traditions while making room for national unity and shared purpose.

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