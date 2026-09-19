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Some dissolved NSA board members could be reappointed – Kofi Adams

Source: Daniel Koranteng  
  19 September 2026 2:01pm
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Minister for Sports and Recreation Kofi Adams has hinted that some members of the recently dissolved National Sports Authority (NSA) Governing Board could be reappointed when the new board is constituted.

President John Dramani Mahama dissolved the NSA board with immediate effect on September 2, 2026, as part of a wider decision affecting the governing boards of nine state institutions. The Presidency said the affected boards would be reconstituted in due course.

The 15-member NSA board, chaired by Dr Fred Awaah, was sworn into office in December 2025.

Speaking to Joy Sports on the next steps, Kofi Adams explained that the dissolution does not necessarily mean all former members have been ruled out of the new board.

According to the Sports Minister, some members could be considered again because of the expertise they bring, while others may be renominated by the institutions they represented.

“We will soon reconstitute the new board. Some members of the dissolved board may still find themselves either on the same board or on other boards because they may still have some expertise to offer.

“Some persons are also representing institutions, and those institutions may still have confidence in them to represent them. They may therefore be nominated again, so you may still find some of them on the new board.”

The new NSA board is expected to be constituted in the coming period, with the existing management continuing to oversee the Authority’s day-to-day operations in the interim.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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