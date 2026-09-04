Football | National

‘Ghana believes in you’ – Sports Minister sends goodwill message to Black Princesses ahead of World Cup

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  4 September 2026 12:50pm
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Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has expressed confidence in the Black Princesses ahead of the start of the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

The Black Princesses are set to compete at the global tournament for the eighth successive time following their debut in 2010.

In all previous attempts, the team has failed to make it out of the group stage, but Charles Samspon is hoping their fortunes can turn around this year.

In a statement ahead of the team's first game of the tournament in Poland on Sunday, September 5, Kofi Adams lauded the team for their qualification record.

"That consistency speaks to the enormous potential within women's football in our country. But every generation must be allowed to write its own story," he said.

Read full statement below:

Ghana's first game against Ecuador is scheduled for 4 pm on Sunday before going on to play South Korea and France.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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