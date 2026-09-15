Black Princesses arrive in Ghana after participating in FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Poland [PHOTOS]

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s U-20 female national team, the Black Princesses, have returned home after their elimination from the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland.
The Black Princesses suffered a 3-0 defeat to Ecuador in their opening group game before bouncing back with a 3-1 victory over South Korea.
However, their hopes of progressing to the knockout stage ended after a heavy 4-0 defeat to France in their final group game.
The three points accumulated from their three matches were not enough to secure qualification to the next round, as Ghana exited the tournament at the group stage for the eighth consecutive time.
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