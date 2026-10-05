Pickford ‘almost caused crash’ with careless driving

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford nearly caused a crash with two other cars during a bout of careless driving in his £200,000 Lamborghini supercar, a court has heard.

The 32-year-old was pulled over by police after ignoring a give-way sign, forcing two cars to slam on their brakes, and then speeding off into the distance.

The incident occurred in the Cheshire town of Knutsford on 14 April, leading to a criminal prosecution for driving without due care or attention.

Pickford, who has 336 appearances for Everton and 92 England caps, has pleaded guilty to the charge and will next appear at Chester Magistrates' Court on 7 December.

According to court documents, PC Cecil Ricardo of Cheshire Police said he had just left the station when he saw Pickford's blue Lamborghini Urus with personalised number plates.

"I was stationary on Bexton Road, Knutsford, waiting for traffic signals to turn green," he wrote.

"I then witnessed a blue Lamborghini Urus driving along Princess Street.

"It reached the junction with Toft Road, completely ignored the give way lines and pulled onto Toft Road causing two vehicles to slam on their brakes to avoid a collision.

"The Lamborghini then sped down Toft Road, Knutsford."

'Completely ignored'

Ricardo said he activated his lights and siren to set off in pursuit of the Lamborghini, noticing he was driving at 50mph (80.4 kmh) while the Lamborghini "was still pulling away".

"The speed limit on that stretch of Toft Road, Knutsford, is 30mph," he noted.

The officer said Pickford appeared to notice the police car giving chase and pulled over.

Pickford pleaded guilty in writing and told Warrington Magistrates Court: "I would like to attend court to put forward my mitigation."

His case was formally adjourned last week.

Pickford, who started his career at Sunderland before loan spells at six clubs including Burton Albion, Bradford City and Preston North End, has featured for England at the 2018, 2022 and 2026 World Cups, and was in goal for the country's Euro 2020 and 2024 final appearances.

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