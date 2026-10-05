Banking and Finance | National

Absa Bank Ghana names Stephen Ato Frimpong as Board Chair

Source: Myjoyonline  
  5 October 2026 10:25pm
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Absa Bank Ghana Limited has appointed Stephen Ato Frimpong as its Board Chair, effective October 1, 2026.

Mr Frimpong joined the board as an Independent Non-Executive Director on March 1, 2021.

During his tenure, he has chaired the Board Audit Committee and the Board Social, Sustainability and Ethics Committee, and previously chaired the Board Risk Committee.

He has also served on the Board Remuneration Committee and the Board Information Technology, Cybersecurity and Payment Systems Committee.

Mr Frimpong brings extensive experience in corporate governance, audit, finance, business operations, risk management, compliance, ethics, fraud investigations, information technology, cybersecurity and data privacy.

Before retiring in 2020, he served as Vice President and Chief Audit Executive at Kimberly-Clark Corporation in the United States, where he led the company's global internal audit function, including support for its compliance programmes and ethics-related investigations.

Mr Frimpong holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Cape Coast and a Master of Accounting degree from the University of Texas at Austin in the United States.

He is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Management Accountant.

He succeeds Mrs Frances Adu-Mante, who concluded her tenure as Board Chair on September 30, 2026.

Mrs Adu-Mante joined the board as an Independent Non-Executive Director in September 2017 and was appointed Board Chair in January 2020.

Absa Bank Ghana expressed its appreciation to Mrs Adu-Mante for her leadership, service and contribution to the bank.

The board, management and staff also congratulated Mr Frimpong on his appointment and expressed confidence in his leadership as the bank enters its next phase of growth.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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