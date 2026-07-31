Absa partners Mantrac to expand financing support for mining and construction sectors 

Absa Bank Ghana has partnered with Mantrac Ghana to expand access to tailored financing solutions that enable businesses to acquire world-class equipment, invest in productive assets and unlock new opportunities for growth.

The collaboration combines Absa’s financial expertise and commitment to supporting businesses with Mantrac Ghana’s equipment solutions and product support capabilities, providing customers with enhanced opportunities to access financing that supports expansion, improved productivity and operational efficiency.

Under the partnership, eligible customers can access competitive interest rates, financing tenors of up to 60 months and flexible repayment terms, subject to credit approval and applicable terms and conditions.

Speaking at the partnership event, Ellen Ohene-Afoakwa, Managing Executive, Corporate and Investment Banking at Absa Bank Ghana, said strategic collaborations such as this are critical to creating opportunities for businesses and accelerating Ghana’s economic development.

“At Absa, we believe that strategic collaborations such as this are essential to unlocking opportunities for businesses and accelerating Ghana’s economic development. By partnering with Caterpillar and Mantrac Ghana, we are helping businesses overcome financing barriers, invest in productive assets and strengthen their capacity to compete and expand.”

The Managing Director of Mantrac Ghana, Mr. Pierre Lambert Hill, said the partnership provides customers with a trusted pathway to invest with confidence by bringing together financing solutions and equipment support from industry leaders.

“For our customers, this collaboration provides a trusted pathway to invest with confidence, knowing that both their financing and equipment needs are supported by industry leaders. Through this partnership, we are creating opportunities for businesses to expand operations and increase productivity.”

The collaboration forms part of Absa’s continued commitment to supporting trade, infrastructure development and industry growth through innovative financial solutions tailored to the evolving needs of businesses.

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