Absa and Capemay curate premium property and mortgage engagement for clients

Charles Addo, Director of Personal and Private Banking at Absa Bank Ghana

Absa Bank Ghana, in partnership with Capemay Properties, hosted an exclusive property and mortgage engagement for Prestige, Personal, and Private Banking clients, as well as selected real estate investors.

They showcased tailored mortgage solutions while connecting clients with premium residential opportunities.

The engagement featured a cocktail reception, a guided tour of The Signature Apartments and a presentation on Absa’s mortgage solutions.

Guests had the opportunity to explore the development while engaging Absa mortgage specialists and Capemay representatives on financing considerations and premium property acquisition opportunities.

Capemay Properties is the developer of The Signature Apartments and the upcoming Selton Skye development.

Speaking at the event, Charles Addo, Director of Personal and Private Banking at Absa Bank Ghana, said, “Property ownership remains an important aspiration for many Ghanaians and can also contribute to long-term wealth creation.

"Our role is to make acquisition more attainable through suitable financing structures and partnerships with credible developers.

"This collaboration with Capemay Properties brings those capabilities together and demonstrates how financial institutions and property developers can respond more effectively to clients’ housing and investment needs.”

Princess Tettey, Head of Prestige Banking at Absa Bank Ghana, added, “Our relationship with clients gives us a clear understanding of how their priorities evolve as their careers, families and financial positions progress.

"These insights enable us to create relevant engagements around the decisions they are considering, including home ownership and property investment.

"Hosting clients at the development allowed them to assess the opportunity directly, ask detailed questions and consider how it could fit within their individual plans.”

Prosper Akoto, Head of Assets, Personal and Private Banking, outlined Absa’s mortgage offering and the financing structures available to support both owner-occupier and investment-led property decisions.

Guests also engaged directly with Absa mortgage specialists and representatives of Capemay Properties on ownership, financing and investment considerations.

The engagement reflects Absa Bank Ghana’s broader approach to premium relationship banking, combining tailored financial advisory with curated access to opportunities that support clients’ personal and investment goals.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.