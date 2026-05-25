Absa Bank Ghana empowers businesses to navigate market risks

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Absa Bank Ghana has hosted another edition of its Risk Management Seminars, bringing together Business and commercial banking clients for practical discussions on navigating economic volatility and managing market risks.
The seminar featured expert-led presentations from Absa’s Markets team, offering participants valuable insights into current macroeconomic trends and practical strategies for managing foreign exchange, inflation, and interest rate risks.
Delivering the opening remarks, Kobla Nyaletey, Executive Director for Private, Personal and Business Banking at Absa Bank, emphasised the importance of helping businesses build resilience in an increasingly unpredictable global environment, noting that risk and opportunity will always coexist in business.
“There will always be risks, and there will always be opportunities. At Absa, we organise these engagements to ensure our clients have the knowledge, tools and trusted partnerships needed to respond strategically, manage uncertainty confidently and take advantage of opportunities in a constantly changing market,” said Kobla Nyaletey.
In a detailed presentation on Ghana’s macroeconomic and market outlook, Bertrand Boosung Baazeng, a senior Rates and Credit Trader at Absa Bank, highlighted the growing importance of proactive risk management in today’s volatile economic climate.
His presentation examined the impact of global geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures, interest rate movements, and foreign exchange volatility on businesses and provided insights into Ghana’s economic outlook. He encouraged businesses to remain cautious and strategic despite signs of improving macroeconomic indicators.
The seminar also featured an interactive session led by Gerald Nana Kusi, Head, Institutional Sales and Structuring, Absa Bank, focusing on practical approaches to identifying, assessing, and managing market risks facing businesses today.
Using real-world business scenarios, participants were introduced to a range of risk management and hedging solutions designed to help businesses minimise losses, improve financial planning and maintain operational stability amid changing market conditions.
Absa Bank curates these dedicated Risk Management Seminars as part of its broader commitment to supporting businesses beyond traditional banking services.
Through these engagements, the bank provides clients with expert insights, practical risk management tools, and strategic guidance to help them navigate volatile economic landscapes with greater confidence.
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