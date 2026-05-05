Absa Bank launches Island Escape promotion offering trips to Mauritius and local getaways

Audio By Carbonatix
Absa Bank Ghana Limited has launched its Island Escape promotion, offering customers the opportunity to win all-expenses-paid trips to Mauritius and weekend getaways at selected resorts across Ghana.
The promotion, which runs from 4 May to 31 July 2026, is open to all Absa customers and aims to reward everyday card usage and digital transactions.
Under the promotion, three customers will win an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Mauritius, while nine additional winners will enjoy fully sponsored weekend stays at selected resort destinations in Ghana.
Customers can enter the draw by spending a minimum of GHS 350 using any Absa card. Each qualifying transaction earns one entry into the draw, with additional entries awarded for every multiple of GHS 350 spent. Transactions made via Absa’s digital platforms also qualify, giving customers more opportunities to participate.
Monthly draws will be conducted under the supervision of the National Lottery Authority to select winners throughout the campaign period.
Speaking on the promotion, the Director for Personal and Private Banking at Absa Bank Ghana Limited, Charles Addo, said the initiative is designed to reward customers for the ways they transact while encouraging the use of convenient digital channels.
“At Absa, we are focused on creating meaningful experiences for our customers beyond everyday banking. The Island Escape promotion reflects our continued focus on enhancing customer experiences by providing secure, convenient and rewarding ways for our customers to transact,” he said.
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