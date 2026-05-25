QNET donates football equipment to S-Inkoom Football Academy

Global direct-selling company QNET has donated football equipment and training materials to the S-Inkoom Football Academy after the successful Manchester City-QNET Football Clinic 2026 in Ghana.

The donation ceremony was held at the QNET office at Adjiriganor in East Legon, Accra, where items including pitch hoardings, mini nets, sports bibs, tactical boards, football cones, football equipment bags and QNET/Manchester City Football Clinic souvenirs were presented to the academy.

Speaking at the ceremony, Trevor Kuna said the donation reflects QNET’s commitment to grassroots football development in Ghana.

“We are glad to announce the donation of football equipment used in the QNET Manchester City Football Clinic 2026 Ghana to S Inkoom Football Academy. This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting football talent development in Ghana,” he said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the academy, former Black Stars defender Samuel Inkoom expressed gratitude to QNET for the support.

“I was so excited. These are some of the things we need to help these talented young players. They are still young and learning, and we are trying to guide them in the right direction,” he said.

The donation forms part of QNET’s ongoing efforts to support youth football development and nurture young talents in Ghana.

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