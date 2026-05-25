Audio By Carbonatix
Global direct-selling company QNET has donated football equipment and training materials to the S-Inkoom Football Academy after the successful Manchester City-QNET Football Clinic 2026 in Ghana.
The donation ceremony was held at the QNET office at Adjiriganor in East Legon, Accra, where items including pitch hoardings, mini nets, sports bibs, tactical boards, football cones, football equipment bags and QNET/Manchester City Football Clinic souvenirs were presented to the academy.
Speaking at the ceremony, Trevor Kuna said the donation reflects QNET’s commitment to grassroots football development in Ghana.
“We are glad to announce the donation of football equipment used in the QNET Manchester City Football Clinic 2026 Ghana to S Inkoom Football Academy. This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting football talent development in Ghana,” he said.
Receiving the items on behalf of the academy, former Black Stars defender Samuel Inkoom expressed gratitude to QNET for the support.
“I was so excited. These are some of the things we need to help these talented young players. They are still young and learning, and we are trying to guide them in the right direction,” he said.
The donation forms part of QNET’s ongoing efforts to support youth football development and nurture young talents in Ghana.
Latest Stories
-
I don’t wish NDC well; they’ve become a menace – Miracles Aboagye on NDC internal tensions
1 minute
-
John Mahama receives customized set of golf clubs ahead of 2026 Head of State Invitational Tournament
38 minutes
-
‘Recent cedi depreciation within reasonable limits compared to historic rates’ — Prof. Asuming
48 minutes
-
QNET donates football equipment to S-Inkoom Football Academy
54 minutes
-
NDC likely to witness fiercest internal contest – Miracles Aboagye
1 hour
-
Over 300 actors audition for Big Ghun and Doreen Avio’s ‘Scarlett Unveiled’
2 hours
-
MTN introduces 0.75% charges on MoMo-to-bank transfers from June 1
2 hours
-
NDC urged to establish clear guidelines to manage growing political ambitions
2 hours
-
Tarkwa-Nsuaem teachers declare strike over alleged assault of colleagues by military men
2 hours
-
Ghana to ban styrofoam products from January 2027 in major anti-pollution drive
2 hours
-
Ghana to host landmark global supply chain summit as EU deforestation deadline looms
2 hours
-
Haruna vs Asiedu Nketiah: Tensions could distract gov’t from governance agenda — Dr Osae-Kwapong
2 hours
-
NSA releases PIN codes for 18,617 nurses and midwives for 2026/27 national service
2 hours
-
She refused to look away: How Regina Asamoah brought Ghana’s missing children crisis into the light
2 hours
-
GRA announces two-month amnesty for uncustomed vehicle users
2 hours