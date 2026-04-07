QNET, EOCO partnership showcased at UN global fraud summit as model for fighting organised crime

Audio By Carbonatix
QNET has highlighted its partnership with Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) as a leading example of effective public–private collaboration at the inaugural Global Fraud Summit 2026 held in Vienna.
The summit, organised by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in partnership with INTERPOL, brought together more than 1,300 global participants, including governments, financial institutions, law enforcement agencies, and private sector leaders, to strengthen coordinated action against fraud and organised financial crime.
QNET formally endorsed the Global Public–Private Partnership Framework against Fraud, joining a select group of international organisations and companies recognised by UNODC for their commitment to joint action in combating fraud.
A key moment at the summit was a high-level panel discussion featuring Raymond Archer, Executive Director of EOCO, Ramya Chandrasekaran, Chief Communications Officer of QI Group (QNET’s parent company), and Abdus Salaam, a trafficking survivor and lived-experience research consultant. The session was moderated by Ilias Chatzis, Officer in Charge of UNODC’s Organised Crime Division.
The discussion spotlighted the QNET–EOCO Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which both sides described as a practical and impactful example of how law enforcement and the private sector can work together in Ghana.
Through the partnership, EOCO and QNET have collaborated to support investigations into criminal networks misusing the QNET brand, strengthen information sharing among key institutions, and raise public awareness to protect citizens from fraud.
“Our MoU with QNET demonstrates how collaboration between law enforcement and the private sector can deliver meaningful results in tackling fraud and protecting citizens,” Mr Archer said. “Such partnerships are essential in addressing the evolving nature of organised financial crime.”
Ms Chandrasekaran described Ghana’s approach as a strong model for other jurisdictions.
“Ghana is an important example of how sustained engagement between law enforcement and the private sector can help address fraud more effectively,” she said. “We are committed to continuing this collaboration with EOCO to protect communities and strengthen trust.”
The session attracted significant interest from international law enforcement representatives, many of whom expressed interest in exploring Ghana’s model as a framework for replication.
QNET’s participation at the summit underscores its ongoing commitment to working with Ghanaian authorities and global partners to combat fraud and protect consumers.
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