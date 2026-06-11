Abronye DC granted permission to travel to UK for master’s programme

Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC

An Accra High Court has granted the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, permission to travel to the United Kingdom to pursue a master's programme.

The court, presided over by Justice Halimah El-Alawa Abdul-Bassit, granted an application filed by his lawyers seeking the temporary release of his passport to enable him to undertake the programme.

However, the court directed Abronye DC to return to Ghana by June 30, 2026, and re-deposit his passport at the court registry in compliance with his bail conditions.

Abronye DC is expected to pursue a master's programme at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland.

The latest ruling follows developments earlier this month when the court ordered the re-arrest and remand of Abronye DC for failing to comply with a bail condition requiring him to deposit his passport at the court registry.

On June 4, 2026, what began as an application by his lawyers for a waiver of the passport surrender condition to facilitate his travel plans took a different turn after the court discovered that he had not deposited the passport as previously ordered.

Consequently, Justice El-Alawa Abdul-Bassit ordered his remand.

However, on June 8, the court registrar confirmed that Abronye DC had complied with the directive by depositing the passport on June 5.

Following that confirmation, the court restored him to his bail terms and cautioned that any future breach of the conditions could lead to the revocation of his bail.

Bail Conditions

Abronye DC was remanded into the custody of the Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI) on May 13, 2026, after being arraigned before a Circuit Court in Accra over comments he allegedly made about a judge sitting at the Adenta Circuit Court.

His lawyers subsequently applied to the High Court for bail pending the determination of the case before the lower court.

The application was granted, with the court admitting him to bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with two justified sureties.

As part of the bail conditions, he was ordered to surrender all travel documents to the court registry and was barred from travelling outside the jurisdiction without the court's permission.

He was also directed to report to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service once every two weeks.

Charges

Abronye DC has been charged with one count of offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace, contrary to Section 207(1) of the Criminal Code, 1960 (Act 29).

According to court documents, he allegedly made abusive remarks in April this year, describing a judge sitting at the Adenta Circuit Court as "not a judge but rather a politician" and stating that the judge had "covered your hair with a sack and claims you are a judge."

He is also facing a charge of publication of false news, contrary to Section 208(1) of the Criminal Code, 1960 (Act 29).

The prosecution alleges that in a video circulated on social media, the 44-year-old made claims about a "political judge," a statement it says was likely to cause fear and panic and disturb public peace, despite knowing it to be false.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

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