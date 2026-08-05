Gary Glitter appears in court over historical sex offence charges

Audio By Carbonatix
Gary Glitter, the former singer whose real name is Paul Gadd, has appeared in court charged with four historical sex offences dating back to 1978.
Gadd appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday via video link from prison to deny the charges. He was remanded in custody and told to appear on 2 September at the Old Bailey in London, either by video link or in person.
The charges relate to one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 13, and three counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14.
There is one alleged victim, with the offences said to have taken place between the years of 1978-1981 at a residential address in Kensington.
Dressed in a blue shirt and wearing sunglasses, Glitter appeared by video link from His Majesty's Prison Channings Wood for the 11-minute hearing.
Under his real name, Gadd was told of the charges against him and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.
The prosecutor, Jonathan Polnay KC, told the court that Gadd said in a police interview he did not know the complainant, and that the allegations against him were false.
He also told the court that the offences involved one person, and are said to have taken place between the years of 1978 and 1981 when the complainant was eight to 11 years old.
He said she lived near where Glitter lived and that was how he came to know her. She says he gave her chocolate and that he invited her into his house where the offences occurred.
The allegations were first reported to the Metropolitan Police on 9 January 2025 and an investigation into the circumstances was launched.
Gadd was first interviewed on 22 July last year in relation to the investigation.
The 82-year-old was one of the biggest pop stars of the 1970s with a string of number one hits.
The Met said in July that the alleged victim was being supported by specialist officers and had been made aware that Glitter had been charged.
The singer is currently being held in HMP Channings Wood in Devon.
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