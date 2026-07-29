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Court restrains Adwoa Safo from proceeding with Kwadwo Safo Kantanka funeral arrangements

Source: Myjoyonline  
  29 July 2026 12:32pm
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An Accra High Court has granted a 10-day interim injunction restraining former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, from proceeding with the funeral and burial arrangements of the late Apostle Professor Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

The order was granted following an application by the Kristo Asafo Mission in connection with issues relating to the estate of the late industrialist.

Lawyer for the Kristo Asafo Mission, Nana Kofi Safo Kantanka, said the injunction temporarily prevents Mrs Adwoa Safo from organising the funeral until the court further considers the matter.

The decision places a hold on the funeral arrangements, which had been scheduled for July 30 and 31, 2026.

The legal action forms part of an ongoing dispute within the Safo family over who has the authority to oversee the funeral arrangements and implement the final wishes of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

The disagreement became public after conflicting positions emerged between members of the family regarding plans for the burial of the founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission and the Kantanka Group.

The court’s interim order will remain in force for 10 days, during which the parties are expected to return for further consideration of the issues before the court.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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